Mid America Pet Food Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Young Title Company Header
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header

Death Row Inmate Wants To Donate Kidney

Ramiro Gonzales

A Texas Death Row inmate slated to receive a lethal injection in less than 2 weeks has asked for a delay so he can donate a kidney. Twenty-nine-year-old  Ramiro Gonzales was condemned for murdering an 18-year-old southwest Texas girl. HE was determined to be an “excellent candidate” for donation after being evaluated by the transplant team at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He has an extremely rare blood type. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is set to vote Monday July 11 on Gonzales’ request.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     