Death Row Inmate Wants To Donate Kidney

A Texas Death Row inmate slated to receive a lethal injection in less than 2 weeks has asked for a delay so he can donate a kidney. Twenty-nine-year-old Ramiro Gonzales was condemned for murdering an 18-year-old southwest Texas girl. HE was determined to be an “excellent candidate” for donation after being evaluated by the transplant team at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He has an extremely rare blood type. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is set to vote Monday July 11 on Gonzales’ request.