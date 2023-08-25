Delta County Arrest Report 8-25-23

Delta County Sheriff’s Office – Sheriff Charla Singelton

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 2:45 am, deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office were on routine patrol and conducting a security check of the Delta Self Storage Facility in the 3000 block of SH 24 North. As they were pulling up to the facility, deputies noticed a vehicle inside it and observed multiple unit doors open. Upon further investigation, they found a female wearing a headlamp walking in and around the storage units. Upon contacting the female, they identified her as 46-year-old Enloe resident Minnie Bernice Mathews.

Due to the prior burglaries at this facility and her demeanor, deputies continued speaking with Ms. Mathews. In plain view in Ms. Mathew’s vehicle, deputies observed narcotics.

Deputies also recognized paintings in the vehicle that the owner had previously reported as stolen in a storage unit burglary. They also determined someone had broken into the units and that Ms. Mathews had been moving items from storage units burglarized to her storage unit. Deputies recovered several articles, and the owners have identified the property.

They brought Ms. Mathews to the Delta County Jail. They booked her on one count of second-degree Possession of a Controlled substance with over four grams, two counts of State Jail Felony Burglary of a Building, and one charge of Misdemeanor Possession of Dangerous Drugs. Ms. Mathews’ bond is $30,500.00.

There is a large inventory of property seized and not processed. Delta County is running leads to clear burglaries from other storage buildings. If someone broke into your storage unit in the last two months, please get in touch with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at (903)395-2146 and ask to speak to Investigator Hastings.