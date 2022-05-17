DEM Announces Creation of The Texas Emergency Management Academy

AUSTIN – The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Tuesday announced the creation of The Texas Emergency Management Academy, aimed at training the next generation of the emergency management workforce.

The Academy, which will run approximately eight months, will prepare interested individuals for emergency management careers at TDEM in a variety of preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation capacities.

“TDEM is delighted to begin the process of recruiting personnel for The Academy,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “By providing this valuable professional development, TDEM will continue to do our part to protect Texans’ lives and property before, during, and after disasters.”

Successful graduates of The Academy will ascertain basic knowledge of emergency management planning, wildland firefighting, resource requests, and other key aspects of emergency management. Graduates will also leave The Academy as certified basic emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and will have earned multiple nationally-recognized emergency management certifications, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Professional Development Series (PDS), FEMA’s Advanced Professional Series (APS), and the National Emergency Management Basic Academy (NEMBA). Students will achieve National Registry Certification upon successful completion.

Many of the course instructors will be nationally-renowned experts from institutions of higher education, including TDEM subject matter experts. The agency hired Schertz Fire Rescue Chief Emeritus David Covington, who previously served as Training Chief at the San Antonio Fire Department, to lead development of the program and curriculum. In addition to his fire service, Division Chief Covington served as a master instructor for the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration.

“TDEM is excited to begin hiring recruits for The Academy who are interested in launching careers in emergency management,” said Chief Covington. “I’m grateful to see TDEM invest in this opportunity to develop strong emergency management personnel for all of the hazards that our Texas communities face.”

Each session of The Academy is expected to last approximately eight months and will initially be based in San Antonio. The first courses of The Academy are scheduled to begin in late Summer 2022.

The first group of these paid Academy recruit positions are posted to TDEM careers website. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit tdem.texas.gov/academy to learn more and apply.