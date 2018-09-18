District Volleyball Begins Today Plus Bailey Signs With Vikings In Today’s Sports

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

District starts for the Paris Lady Cats volleyball team tonight as they travel to Pittsburg. Chisum is home against Farmersville while # 10 Prairiland out of 3A will be at #24 North Lamar from 4A.

Here’s a reminder of this week’s high school football schedule for Friday night: Mt Pleasant travels to Paris with a 7:30 pm kick on KBUS 101.9 and KLAKE 97.7. North Lamar hosts Jefferson on Mix 107.7, Prairiland travels to Rivercrest, Clarksville is at Chisum and the Cooper Bulldogs will face Hooks at home. Mt Vernon will be on the road at Winnsboro on STAR 96.9. Sulphur Springs will head to Royce City on STAR 95.9. Daingerfield will host Dekalb, Gilmer is at home with Carthage, Hughes Springs will travel to Tatum, Paul Pewitt will take on Waskom on the road and Rivercrest will host Prairiland.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is ranked No. 1 in the 2018 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll for the fifth consecutive poll. This coming after The Lions earned a 21–11 victory over Eastern New Mexico in Portales this past Saturday. A&M-Commerce returns home this Saturday to take on No. 22 Colorado State-Pueblo at 6:00 pm.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team has moved up to the 25th ranked team in the nation in the latest coaches’ poll. The Lions won both of their matches last week, defeating Texas Women’s University in four sets and sweeping A&M-Kingsville.

Five different Chicago Bears’ defenders sacked Wilson in the first half of Monday night’s 24-17 win over Seattle at Soldier Field, including All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack, who was also credited with a forced fumble that Seattle ultimately recovered. The Seahawks, who are without starting wide receiver Doug Baldwin, had just five first downs and 79 total net yards as Chicago led 10-3 at halftime.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins suffered an MCL sprain late in Sunday’s win against the New York Giants. He could be available Sunday against Seattle but that will be decided the closer they get to Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings cut ties with kicker Daniel Carlson on Monday, one day after he went 0-for-3 on field goals against Green Bay. Minnesota is replacing the rookie with veteran kicker Dan Bailey. The Vikings also announced the signing of wide receiver Aldrick Robinson, whom Minnesota brought in for a workout on Sept. 7.

The Cleveland Browns signed rookie kicker Greg Joseph on Monday to replace Zane Gonzalez, who missed four attempts that cost the team eight points in a three-point loss Sunday. The Browns waived Gonzalez in a corresponding move, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Cleveland Browns have also traded talented, but troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots. In return, the Browns will get a fifth-round pick, while the Pats will get a seventh-round pick from the Browns if Gordon is not active for ten games. At least 8 to 10 teams called the Browns inquiring about potentially trading for Gordon after the Browns announced Saturday they intended to release Gordon on Monday.

And the Texas offense could not get going last night in a 3–0 loss to Tampa Bay. Texas only managed two infield singles against Tyler Glasnow, who got his first win of the year. Those two teams will be back at it tonight on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.