District Volleyball Begins Tonight In Today’s Sports

Area volleyball tonight as district play starts for some teams and keeps going for others. At Paris High, the Lady Cats will host North Lamar. Paris is 1 and 0 in the district while this is North Lamar’s first district contest. Prairiland will take their 1–0 district record on the road as they face Chapel Hill. While Chisum begins district tonight at home against Mt Vernon.

Both North Lamar and Paris are gearing up for district football this week. Both games can be heard on our sister stations beginning 30 minutes earlier than normal with pregame at 6:30. The Panthers will occupy Mix 107–7 with Paris on 101.9 KBUS.

The Texas A&M Commerce Lions fell eight spots to number nine in this weeks AFCA coach’s poll after suffering a 23–13 loss on Saturday night to Colorado State University-Pueblo. The Lions will try to rebound this Saturday against Lock Haven.

Here is this week’s high school football schedule: Mt Peasant will celebrate Homecoming as they host Whitehouse at 7:30 pm on KLAKE 97.7, Mt Vernon travels to Hughes Springs at 7:30 pm on STAR 96.9, Sulphur Springs is off this week, Daingerfield is on the road at Elysian Fields, Paul Pewitt will host Ore City, Pittsburg is at Kilgore, Maud at Rivercrest and Gilmer travels to Newton.

The FitzMagic is over. In Monday night football Tampa Bay QB Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions against Pittsburg. Though he also threw for 411 yards, he came up short in a comeback from 20 points down. The Steelers won it, 30-27.

San Francisco’s darkest fears have become reality: Jimmy Garoppolo’s season is over. A Monday morning MRI confirmed the 49ers starting quarterback suffered a torn left ACL in Sunday’s 38-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per the team. San Francisco now advances into the guts of their schedule with second-year passer C.J. Beathard operating as the starter.

The Atlanta Falcons have lost starting free safety Ricardo Allen to a season-ending Achilles tendon tear. It marks at least the third significant defensive player to suffer a major injury. The Falcons lost Pro Bowl strong safety Keanu Neal to a season-ending ACL tear, and Pro Bowl middle linebacker Deion Jones was placed on injured reserve following foot surgery. Jones is eligible to return for the Nov. 18 game against Dallas.

Miami Dolphins defensive end William Hayes tore the ACL in his right knee on Sunday in an unusual way. It happened while Hayes completed a huge third-down sack on Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, coach Adam Gase said. “He was trying to not put body weight on the quarterback,” Gase said. “His foot got caught in the ground.”

The New York Jets contacted the Pittsburgh Steelers to inquire about disgruntled running back Le’Veon Bell, a source confirmed Monday. It was described as a preliminary conversation with no offer, one source said. The Steelers are willing to trade Bell, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

And the Rangers fell to the Angels last night 5–4 in 11 innings. Jose Briceño walked it off for LA in the 11th with a home run. Game 2 of that series is tonight on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame at 8:30. First pitch at 9:05.