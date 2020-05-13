Divorce Lawyers Expect a Flurry of Filings as the Economy Re-opens

Being stuck in a home with someone you don’t like is rough. And then you add on top the mental and economic strain of the coronavirus, and it’s tearing some marriages apart. Kelly Burris with the Texas office of Cordell and Cordell says, as we come out of the pandemic, she predicts filings for divorce will skyrocket.

She points to the high number of domestic violence calls, since the coronavirus hit, as an indicator of future filings.

She adds the stay-at-home orders have magnified the problems in troubled marriages. the courts are open, and she says people do not need to stay in an abusive relationship.