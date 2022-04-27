Dizmond and Wilkerson named North Lamar Teachers of the Year 

Others representing their campuses as Teacher of the Year are science teacher Julie Laughlin at Stone Middle School, social studies teacher Maureen Gordon at Bailey Intermediate, second grade teacher Melissa Albus at Everett Elementary and kindergarten teacher Ali Cannada at Higgins Elementary.

Dizmond and Wilkerson will go on to compete at the regional level of the Texas Teacher of the Year in June. Julie and Tim Anderson of Mathews Auto Group will help recognize North Lamar’s Teachers of the Year along with the district’s special awards at an end‐of‐the‐year employee reception on May 27.