DPS Enforcing Governor’s Travel Mandate Saturday

Travel Form, Instructions Available Online for Travelers Coming to Texas from New York Tri-State Area, New Orleans to Comply with Governor’s Mandated 14-Day Self-Quarantine

AUSTIN – In response to Governor Abbott’s Executive Order, the DPS has added the required travel form and terms of self-quarantine. It is for individuals traveling to Texas, with Texas being their final destination, through an airport from the Tri-State Area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It also includes the City of New Orleans. Travelers must complete as part of the mandated self-quarantine outlined in the Executive Order. DPS is tasked with enforcing this Executive Order, which takes effect statewide at noon on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Required Travel Form

As part of the Executive Order enforcement, DPS Troopers will be stationed at Texas airports to screen passengers traveling from the designated quarantine areas, beginning Saturday, March 28. Travelers who are subject to the self-quarantine are required to complete this form to provide DPS with identifying information, including their full name, date of birth, home address, driver license/passport information, and quarantine location.

Passengers can access the form on the DPS website before traveling, which allows them to complete it before disembarking the aircraft. Those who do not have a completed form will be provided one upon exiting the plane.

Mandatory Terms of Self-Quarantine

Under Governor Abbott’s Executive Order, individuals must comply with the Mandatory Terms of Self-Quarantine. As part of the department’s efforts to ensure compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order, DPS Special Agents will conduct unannounced visits at the quarantine locations listed on the forms completed by travelers.

Enforcement Action

DPS anticipates full compliance with Governor Abbott’s Executive Order. However, it is essential to note that under Texas Government Code § 418.173, failure to comply with these mandatory terms is a criminal offense punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, confinement in jail for up to 180 days, or both. DPS will take the appropriate enforcement action against anyone who fails to comply with the Executive Order.

Additional Information

DPS is working with airports, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the airline industry to provide information and help ensure compliance with the orders.

Travel information, including the required form, for those impacted by the self-quarantine, can be found online at www.dps.texas.gov/COVIDtravel.