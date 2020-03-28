" /> COVID-19 Latest Count – Saturday 12:00 Noon – EastTexasRadio.com
COVID-19 Latest Count – Saturday 12:00 Noon

8 hours ago

Saturday, Mar 28 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered
Worldwide 626,730 28,704 23,076 141,583
The U.S. 112,577 1,909 1,867 895
Texas 2,009 26 26 1

Friday, Mar 27 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered
Worldwide 558,502 25,256 20,528 125,911
The U.S. 86,012 1,325 1,381 753
Texas 1,662 24 0 0

Friday, Mar 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered
Worldwide 256,176 10,593 7,449 87,388
The U.S. 15,888 206 60 26
Texas 325 5 0 0

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS
Dallas 367 7
Caddo Parish 140 2
Denton 137 1
Tarrant 114 1
Collin 119 1
Smith 27 1
Gregg 4 0
Lamar 3 0
Rockwall 3 0
Hunt 2 0
Kaufman 2 0
Rusk 2 0
Bowie 2 0
Cass 1 0
Cherokee 1 0
Fannin 1 0
Harrison 1 0
Hopkins 1 0
Morris 1 0
Van Zandt 1 0

CDC COVID-19 Test English

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/index.html

CDC COVID-19 Test Spanish

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

