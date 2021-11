The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added additional Saturday appointment availability at select commercial driver license (CDL) offices for customers needing to apply, renew, replace or upgrade their Texas CDL. Participating driver license offices will offer a limited number of appointments on Nov. 6, 13, and 20 to help Texans with CDL services. The offices will be open from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm. The office in Northeast Texas is Canton.