As Texans gear up to celebrate the holidays, the Texas Department of Transportation reminds drivers to do so responsibly. TxDOT launched its holiday drunk driving prevention campaign called “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” It went into effect this weekend and will run through Jan. 1 to remind Texans to find a safe ride home. In addition, law enforcement officers across the state will be targeting drivers under the influence as Texas sees an increase in crashes caused by drunk drivers this time of year. TxDOT reported that last year, Texas saw more than 48,600 crashes during the holiday season between Dec. 1 and Jan. 1. More than 400 people died, and 1,695 suffered serious injuries during that period.