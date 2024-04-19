Sandlin Header 2022
Early Voting In Hopkins County

Early voting begins Monday, April 22 and runs through April 30 for the May 4 Municipal Election in Texas. AT stake are City Council, School Board and some hospital board seats.  Some school districts are holding bond elections.  The early voting location is in the JP Courtroom on Jefferson Street. 

There are two bond elections for Hopkins County schools on the ballot for the May 4 Municipal Election. Sulphur Springs ISD voters will decide a $157.15 million bond issue. Sulphur Bluff ISD voters will determine the fate of a $6 million bond proposal. 

