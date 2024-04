The Annual Sulphur Springs City-Wide Spring Clean-Up will begin on Monday and run through Saturday, April 27. Sulphur Springs’ residents may bring large items to discard from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm to the city collection site, located about a quarter mile east of Flowserve, on East Jefferson St. The city will not accept any containers or appliances with hazardous or harsh materials, paint, batteries, tires, or other hazardous wastes. Proof of city residence is required