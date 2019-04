An East Texas woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $162,000 worth of jewelry, money and other items from a Winnsboro woman she was caring for. Thirty-five-year-old Adrian Shenette Evans of Mt. Vernon is charged with Theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 is being held in the Wood County jail under $175,000 bond. Some of the items were located at a Longview pawn shop.