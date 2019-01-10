cypress basin hospice
East Texas Law Enforcement Leaders Meeting In Kilgore

3 hours ago

 

 

Police Chiefs and Sheriffs from 20 east Texas counties will hold a press conference this afternoon at the Kilgore Police Department to publicly support the 100 Club of East Texas. A regional group of civic and business leaders created the non-profit organization to support dependents and spouses of officers who are killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty.  As the foundation grows, the foundation will provide financial assistance for training and equipment not budgeted through governing bodies.

