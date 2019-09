Buchanan

Gregg County Jail

Bond has been set at $762,000 for an East Texas man facing multiple charges. Reportedly, 21-year-old Tyler Dewayne Buchanan, of Longview, was arrested for affidavits of incarceration for unlawful carrying of a weapon, theft of a firearm, and a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Buchanan is also charged with bond forfeiture on a previous charge of criminal mischief causing between $2,500 and $30,000 in damage.