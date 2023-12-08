ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
East Texas Man Sentenced For “Stolen Valor”

 

PHoto https://guardiansofthegreenberet.com/derek-hamm-green-beret-not-1

A Smith County man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for posing as decorated combat veteran to bilk investors out of more than a million dollars.  Derek Hamm, was prosecuted under the Stolen Valor Act, which makes it illegal to fraudulently wear medals, embellish rank, or make false claims of military service to obtain money, employment, property, or some other tangible benefit. Hamm was ordered to  pay restitution of at least $2.3 million and forfeiture of the proceeds of his criminal conduct, including jewelry, automobiles, and cash proceeds in the amount of $1,675,000.

