Livingston Student Killed In School Bus Crash

 

The DPS has confirmed that a 15-year-old student died on Thursday in a Livingston ISD bus crash on US Highway 59 north. The student was hit by an 18-wheeler while getting off the bus. State Troopers are investigating.

