A man who killed two people in 2013 at a Longview hospital has been sentenced to life plus 40 years in prison for fatally stabbing two people and wounding three others. Twenty-eight-year-old Kyron Rayshawn Templeton pleaded guilty to fatal stabbings of nurse Gail Sandidge and visitor Harris K. Teel. Karen Bobo, a nurse, and visitors Melissa Simms and Teresa Allen were seriously injured in the incidents.