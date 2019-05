A former state prison correctional officer in Rusk County has pleaded guilty to accepting a bribe from an inmate. Richard Sykes, who worked at the East Texas Treatment Facility in Henderson smuggled 10 cans of Grizzly Wintergreen snuff pouches to the facility in exchange for $100 and a promise of an additional $5,000. He received a 2 year suspended prison term, 10 years on probation and a $5,000 fine.