Eclipse Day

Today’s solar eclipse will occur between 12:30 and 3:00 pm, with peak totality occurring between 1:42 pm and 1:46 pm. Only parts of the area will experience “totality,” where the Moon completely blocks the Sun. This area will see at least 95% of the Sun eclipsed by the Moon outside of totality.

Today’s eclipse will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the continental United States for the next 20 years. A total solar eclipse is the only type where viewers can briefly remove their eclipse glasses, which are not similar to regular or prescription sunglasses. You can only take your eclipse glasses off during totality, the brief period when the Moon is completely blocking the Sun. For more information on the solar eclipse, you can visit https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses.