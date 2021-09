One Texas city says it has reached herd immunity against COVID-19. At least 75 percent of El Pasoans 12 and older were fully vaccinated, Jorge Rodriguez, the El Paso Assistant fire chief, and emergency management coordinator, told the El Paso County Commissioners Court. Because El Paso has such a high vaccination rate, it means that coronavirus, hospitalizations, and deaths could drop to insignificant levels. The city is way ahead of federal vaccination goals and already seeing the benefits.