ERCOT Fails To Complete Winter Inspections

T

To be more prepared for winter weather, power generation, and transmission companies have spent millions winterizing their equipment since the 2021 winter storm that caused widespread blackouts across Texas. ERCOT now conducts more robust inspections of many plants and power transmission facilities. Now NBC 5 in Fort Worth learned ERCOT had not completed most of this year’s seasonal winter inspections ahead of the bitter cold snap the state is experiencing this week. ERCOT had inspected only 126 of 450 generation and transmission facilities.