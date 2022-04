Three members of the Pegues family, the mother Jessica, nine-year-old Adalyn, and 16-year-old Hannah, were flown to advanced trauma centers Monday evening following a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 11 at FM 69 in Como. Hannah is in grave condition, Jessica is in serious condition, and Adalyn is in stable condition. Jessica is a teacher at Como-Pickton, and Hannah is a Lady Eagle softball team member. Adalyn attends Como-Pickton elementary school. State Troopers are investigating.