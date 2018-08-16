Fatal Crash In Anderson County

This morning around 8:51, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-155 in Anderson County, 3.1 miles south of Frankston. Reportedly the driver of a 2003 Cadillac Deville, Glenda Jo Bain, 76, of Frankston, was traveling west on CR-318 attempting to cross SH-155. Bain’s vehicle was struck in the right rear passenger side by a 2013 GMC Sierra traveling south on SH-155, driven by James William Moore, 72, of Frankston. Both vehicles came to rest of the roadway in the west ditch. Paramedics transported Bain to UT Health-Tyler via helicopter. Dr. Murry pronounced her dead and she was transported to Corley Funeral Home in Corsicana. Moore was transported to Trinity Mother Francis –Tyler where he was treated and released. The crash remains under investigation.