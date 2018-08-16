Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner

Fatal Crash In Anderson County

3 hours ago

This morning around 8:51, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-155 in Anderson County, 3.1 miles south of Frankston. Reportedly the driver of a 2003 Cadillac Deville, Glenda Jo Bain, 76, of Frankston, was traveling west on CR-318 attempting to cross SH-155. Bain’s vehicle was struck in the right rear passenger side by a 2013 GMC Sierra traveling south on SH-155, driven by James William Moore, 72, of Frankston. Both vehicles came to rest of the roadway in the west ditch. Paramedics transported Bain to UT Health-Tyler via helicopter. Dr. Murry pronounced her dead and she was transported to Corley Funeral Home in Corsicana. Moore was transported to Trinity Mother Francis –Tyler where he was treated and released. The crash remains under investigation.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     