Fatal Crash In Gregg County

t 4:38 Wednesday afternoon, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of FM-2087 and FM-2011, approximately 1.9 miles north of Kilgore in Gregg County. The driver of a 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling south on FM-2087 preparing to turn east onto FM-2011. Simultaneously, the driver of a 2018 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle was traveling north on FM-2087. The driver of the Ford attempted to turn left onto FM-2011, failing to yield the right of way to the northbound motorcyclist, potentially due to impaired visibility caused by the sun. The motorcycle struck the truck, and it ejected the driver and passenger.

Judge Robbie Cox pronounced the motorcycle driver, Robert William Burns, 41, of Kilgore, at the scene, and they took him to Welch Funeral Home in Longview. His passenger, Jennifer Lea Burns, 42, of Kilgore, was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital–Tyler in serious condition.

Uninjured was the driver of the truck, Travis Nathan Mobbs, 79, of Longview.