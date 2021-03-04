Paris Police Report Thursday (Mar 4)

Paris Police responded to an assault in the 2900-block of Bonham at 2:09 Thursday morning. Officers found an unresponsive female and placed Wilbert Neil Mitchell, II, 40, under arrest. The victim said she and Mitchell had been in an argument. She claimed that Mitchell had taken her phone and choked her. Mitchell was charged with interference with an emergency call and family violence assault by impeding breathing. Mitchell is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

(NOTE: No mugshot available at this time.)

Paris Police responded to 70 calls for service and arrested three people on Wednesday (Mar 3).