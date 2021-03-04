DPS Drug Bust

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents assigned to the East Texas Anti-Gang Unit has been conducting a year-long joint investigation. It has been with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Tyler Police Department. The study involved several suspects who were coordinating narcotics sales using social media messaging applications. In addition to narcotics sales, we know the suspects are known to possess firearms and affiliate with a criminal street gang.

This morning, the investigators above, along with the Texas Highway Patrol, executed arrest/search warrants at three locations with the DPS Special Response Teams and Crisis Negotiation Unit’s assistance. They arrested Henry Ayala Hendrix, 53, and Chaz Lynn O’Neil, 25, both of Tyler. Additionally, they seized two pounds of Methamphetamine, several ounces of marijuana, Ecstasy, and two firearms.

It is an ongoing investigation, and we expect additional arrests in the future.