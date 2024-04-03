Federal Hearing Today, Wednesday April 3, On Texas New Immigration Law

Lawyers for Texas will be in federal court on Wednesday, April 3, today, arguing that its controversial new immigration law should be allowed into effect. The Fifth Circuit Court hearing pits Texas vs. the Biden administration. Texas governor Greg Abbott contends the state has the legal right to arrest and deport migrants suspected of illegally crossing from Mexico. The Justice Department and the ACLU have argued that the law violates the U.S. Constitution’s supremacy clause.
Related Articles
Alliance Bank Closures For Eclipse Weekend
3 hours ago
Texas Woman Files Lawsuit After Abortion
3 hours ago
Paris Lamar County Health District Free Programs
3 hours ago