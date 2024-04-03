Sandlin Header 2022
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Hess Gravely Sales Event Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Federal Hearing Today, Wednesday April 3, On Texas New Immigration Law

Border Bridge In Del Rio
PHoto by New York Tiimes

Lawyers for Texas will be in federal court on Wednesday, April 3, today, arguing that its controversial new immigration law should be allowed into effect. The Fifth Circuit Court hearing pits Texas vs. the Biden administration. Texas governor Greg Abbott contends the state has the legal right to arrest and deport migrants suspected of illegally crossing from Mexico. The Justice Department and the ACLU have argued that the law violates the U.S. Constitution’s supremacy clause.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved