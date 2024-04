A Texas woman who was charged with murder for ending her pregnancy, is suing. The lawsuit brought by Lizelle Gonzalez is not about abortion. It’s about her civil rights. It claims that the Starr County Memorial Hospital reported the abortion to the district attorney’s office, who had her arrested for murder. Attorney Cecilia Garcia says the charges were quickly dropped but her client’s reputation was already harmed. That’s why they’res uing for more than one million dollars.