Federal Judge Denies Paxton Lawsuit Against Biden

The Texas Tribune reports that a federal judge in Texas rejected a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday. It was against a Biden administration immigration program that allows up to 360,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to legally migrate to the U.S. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, who has previously ruled against the Biden administration in other immigration-related lawsuits, wrote in his opinion that he “does not address the lawfulness of the program” instead that Texas has not “established that it has standing” to sue.