Feds Give $11.2 Billion To Texas Public Schools

$11.2 billion in federal funds were released Wednesday to help Texas public schools address student learning loss and costs incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. These one-time funds are intended to support a comprehensive learning recovery effort in Texas over the next three years. Due to federal requirements, two-thirds of the funds are available immediately under grants administered by the Texas Education Agency, with the final one-third to be distributed contingent upon approval by the U.S. Department of Education. This latest federal funding builds upon the roughly $2.2 billion in federal funding already allocated to Texas in response to coronavirus.