Denny’s Paris Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Fire Claims Deputy’s Home

In Marshall, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations after a deputy and his family lost their home to a fire. Deputy Maguire woke up to his home on fire, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post. The post says fire crews fought to control the fire but could not save the home or its contents. The sheriff’s office says those who want to donate monetarily can do so through an account in Trent Maguire’s name at Austin Bank. They also ask for clothing donations in sizes listed on the sheriff’s office Facebook post.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved