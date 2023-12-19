Fire Claims Deputy’s Home

In Marshall, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations after a deputy and his family lost their home to a fire. Deputy Maguire woke up to his home on fire, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post. The post says fire crews fought to control the fire but could not save the home or its contents. The sheriff’s office says those who want to donate monetarily can do so through an account in Trent Maguire’s name at Austin Bank. They also ask for clothing donations in sizes listed on the sheriff’s office Facebook post.