Paris Police Report For Tuesday, December 19

Diamond Cierra Rudder

Monday night at 12:02, an officer made a traffic stop in the 100 block of SW 4th St., pulling over Diamond Cierra Rudder, who Paris Police wanted on a drug paraphernalia warrant. The officer arrested Rudder and then discovered she had methamphetamine in her purse. She now has a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Olivia Dale Lynn Mabb

Officers were summoned Monday at 10:48 am to the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue about a shoplifter. Olivia Dale Lynn Mabb checked several items at the self-checkout and then intentionally skipped some, leaving the business without paying for them. She was arrested and charged with Theft over $100.00 but less than $750.00

Police took a report of stolen medication Monday morning at 10:38. The victim had ordered a medication prescription from the VA hospital. Paperwork showed it to be delivered to his address and signed for. The victim stated he never received his medication, a narcotic. The investigation will continue.

Tuesday morning at 2:15, officers received a report of an aggravated assault occurring in the 100 block of SE 24th St. The victim was sitting in a vehicle talking to a friend when the known suspect yanked her down and repeatedly struck her in the head with an unknown object. The victim sought medical attention and is in stable condition. An investigation is in progress.

Officers made 13 traffic stops, arrested seven adults, and answered 73 calls for service on Monday, December 18.

Captain John T. Bull