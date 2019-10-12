Five Rural Bridges To Be Replaced in Fannin County

Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that work to replace five rural road bridges in Fannin County will begin Oct. 14.

Contractor Stateline Construction LLC was granted 218 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1.3 million. The target date for completion of this project is August 2020, officials said.

The contractor will replace bridges at these locations: CR 4250 at Freeman Creek, CR 5060 at Lee Creek, CR 3810 at Loring Creek, CR 5025 at Delba Creek, and CR 4920 at a tributary of Indian Creek. Road closures will be in place during construction at each location, officials said.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through any work zone. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.