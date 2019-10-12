Donors Create Heating and Air Conditioning Scholarship at PJC

Barbecue was an added inducement as donors came together recently at Paris Junior College to celebrate creation of an endowed scholarship for the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration technology program. The meal was part of an event held by the Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Technology Students group, which lunches to help fund visits to manufacturing companies and other facilities in their field.

Donors included Dan Blount, D&P Contractors; Kyle Kitchens, Kitchens Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning; Cal Reep, Reep’s Air Conditioning and Refrigeration; Steven Shumaker, 24/7 Refrigeration and Air Conditioning; Jeremy Todd, Todd Comfort Solutions; and Kelly Baxley, Siemens Industry, Inc. Kitchens, Reep and Shumaker also serve on the programs industry advisory board.

“I’m glad to be able to help out,” said donor Jeremy Todd of Todd Comfort Solutions. “This industry is in immediate need of qualified candidates. Hopefully we can all assist the industry and bring in quality personnel to help this ever growing field.”

The endowment, officially named the Friends of Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Technology Student (HARTS) Association Endowment, is intended for a full-time HVACR student with a 2.5 grade point average or better and expressed financial need. The recipient must demonstrate a desire to continue in the HVACR field following graduation.

“This will help our students immeasurably,” said PJC Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Technology Instructor Jenna Ormsbee. “It is the first designated air conditioning scholarship created at PJC and the students are elated.”