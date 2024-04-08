Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Flood Watch

Lamar-Hunt-Delta-Hopkins-Kaufman-Van Zandt-Rains-Henderson-
Navarro-Freestone-Anderson-
Including the cities of Emory, Sulphur Springs, East Tawakoni,
Commerce, Greenville, Athens, Wortham, Canton, Van, Grand Saline,
Forney, Cooper, Fairfield, Corsicana, Point, Teague, Terrell,
Wills Point, Gun Barrel City, Palestine, Paris, Kaufman, and
Edgewood
202 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2024

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Texas, including
  the following counties, in north central Texas, Freestone, Hunt,
  Kaufman and Navarro. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta,
  Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains and Van Zandt.

* WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
  Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
  crossings may become flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher
    amounts up to 6 inches.

