Greenville Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

On April 6, 2024, at approximately 9:59 p.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to the area of 1700 Stonewall in reference to a shooting that occurred. Upon the officer’s arrival, it was confirmed that one male subject was deceased. It is reported that there were multiple witnesses to this shooting, but at this time, no one has come forward with any information. The investigation is ongoing; if you have information, please contact Detective Potts at (903) 453-0428 and reference case #24-009632.