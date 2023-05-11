Food Arrives From Salt Lake City

Kim Hedges, the Executive Director of Titus County Cares, said they are now a non-profit organization that serves 500 families a month in Titus County. Volunteers of Titus County Cares with connections in Utah helped bring in a truckload of food that traveled from Salt Lake City.

“Our church has warehouses in Salt Lake City that’s capable of such things, and we submitted an order, received permission to get the order, and here we are today filling the shelves of this wonderful institution here in Titus County,” said Jack Jones, leadership member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in Mount Pleasant. Before, they purchased supplies and staples from East Texas food bank and Kings storehouse in Tyler.