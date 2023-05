The Kilgore Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individuals in a theft incident at Walmart. The suspects left the location in a black passenger car. If you have any information about these persons’ identities, please get in touch with Detective Justin Murphy at 903-218-6904 or Justin.Murphy@cityofkilgore.com. Please reference case number 2305-0201. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.