Paris Police Report For Thursday (May 11)

Ricky Carroll Williams

Officers worked a disturbance Wednesday in the 3100 block of Clarksville. The victim claimed her boyfriend, Ricky Carroll, had struck her with a cell phone and other items and had choked her with his hands. There was a video of a portion of the assault. Williams was arrested and charged with the Assault of a Family Member Impeding Breath. He was booked and taken to County Jail.

James Steven Casey

Officers stopped a vehicle in the 500-block of NW 28th Wednesday morning at 2:31, resulting in the arrest of James Steven Casey. During a traffic stop, Casey continued reaching under the seat of his vehicle and could display no ID. He admitted to having marijuana, and officers found that and Methamphetamine. Casey was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Unknown subjects entered the residence at 430 W. Parr and stole jewelry, cologne, change, and assorted other belongings of the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

Johnny Diehl

An officer responded to a suspicious person’s call in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue at 10:04 in regards to a theft of a Shopping Cart. They contacted Johnny Diehl and another subject. Diehl produced a fictitious Texas DL and had possession of an illegal Vape Pen. He also had a Forgery of a Government Instrument charge. Officers learned other agencies wanted him for the Forgery of financial instruments and possession of a controlled substance.

Tracey Johnson

At approximately 8:32 Wednesday morning, officers of the Paris PD Narcotics Division and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on a residence in the 1400 block of W. Sherman. They arrested Tracey Johnson, who had possession of Methamphetamine as well as numerous firearms, including a short-barreled shotgun below the legal length. Johnson was booked and transferred to county jail.

James Rose

Officers arrested James Rose at the Parole Office for a Parole violation warrant for DWI Wednesday at 1:11 and placed him in Lamar County Jail.

Robert Spradlin

Thursday morning at 2:15, officers went to the 2700 block of W. Campbell, where they located Robert Spradlin. They arrested him on a Parole Warrant for the original charge of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He was booked and taken to Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

George Keith Young

At about 2:00 pm Wednesday, officers worked a robbery in the 10-block of the West Plaza. The victim advised officers that a male subject with a gun had robbed them. The suspect, George Keith Young, was located at an address in the 800 block of Provide Alley. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery and a Parole Warrant. Since he gave a false name to the officers investigating the call, they charged him with Failure to ID as a fugitive from justice.

The owner reported someone had stolen his vehicle from the 2900 block of S. Church. The victim had parked his truck at the location, and someone spotted someone driving it in the Paris area without his permission. They entered the vehicle as stolen, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 12 traffic stops, arrested seven, and answered 124 calls for service on May 10, 2023.