Treyvin Levar Norman

Bowie County

The Bowie County grand jury indicted a former Liberty-Eylau coach on two counts of improper relationship with a student. The indictment against 26-year-old Treyvin Levar Norman stems from alleged misconduct with two female students in 2018. The offense was reported to Wake Village Police by Liberty-Eylau ISD Police. Norman is currently free on a $10,000 bond.