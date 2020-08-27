Fort Towson Meeting

Due to our preparation for the Choctaw County Fair the second week of September, we are changing the monthly meeting to Thursday, September 3, at 6:30 pm. It will also avoid a conflict with the Fort Towson City Council meeting. So you can’t use that excuse for not coming, ha!

Mark it down on your calendars and phones, and be sure to be there. We will need to schedule volunteers to man the fair booth. We will also talk about the precautions we will employ to ensure our safety.

Importantly, we will have a guest speaker (actually one of our members) Pete Thompson, superintendent of the International Paper Plant in Valliant. He will give a PowerPoint program on the history and operation of the paper mill and crucial economic impact it has on this region of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas. Please come and hear about this vital aspect of our local history. The program will precede the business meeting.

See you there.

Chris Lynch

President,

Friends of Fort Towson