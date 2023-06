Multiple fire departments worked a fire in Franklin County at a chipping mill Sunday morning around 12:40. A barn structure had a heavy fuel load of wood shavings and sawdust in the Purley area. The responding departments included Purley, Mt Vernon, South Franklin, Tri-Lakes, Pickton-Pine Forest, Saltillo, Brinker, Winnsboro, and Perryville, who cleared the scene around 7:00 am. Hopkins County EMS assisted with rehab for firefighting crews, with no injuries reported.