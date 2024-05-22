Free Heart Calcium Tests Offered by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation

–

They designed the Hopkins County Health Care (HCHC) Foundation’s first Mingo event to fund a men’s health initiative. On April bingo night, they raised enough money for the Foundation to offer Hopkins County men sixty free heart calcium tests.

To be eligible, men must be between the ages of 40 – 60, with any of the following risk factors: diabetes, current smoker, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, or a family history of heart disease.

Tests will be scheduled Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm in July. Men should plan on appointments lasting about 30 minutes, although the test only takes about 10 minutes. These tests are conducted on a CT scanner at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs and are non-invasive and painless.

The first sixty eligible Hopkins County men to call 903-439-4040 and schedule an appointment will receive a free test. Please call Monday through Friday between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm. Men must provide the name of their primary care doctor when scheduling the appointment.

The Foundation offers a free mammography clinic for women using the proceeds of the Designer Handbag Bingo. They will publicize that clinic in September and run it on Saturdays during October. Watch local media and the Foundation’s Facebook page for details.

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is an IRS 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization.

For more information about the Foundation, email kayla.price@christushealth.org or call 903-438-4799.