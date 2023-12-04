Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Denny’s Paris Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022

Free Recital Monday 1204 At PJC

 

Monday evening, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m., Paris Junior College voice, guitar, and piano students will perform at a free recital in the Shaw Recital Hall.
Voice students and the pieces to be performed include:
Sara Curtis, “Mein schöner Stern!” by Robert Schumann.
Alexandrea Meek, “Ave Maria,” and “An die Musik,” both by Franz Schubert
Piano students and the pieces they will perform include:
Casey Reineche, “On the Ocean Floor,” by Hansi Alt and “Zambia,” by John Robert Poe; Katela Amador, “L’Orage,” by Friedrich Burgmuller; Anna Tingle, “Waltz in E-min,” by Frederic Chopin; Isaac Vaughan, arrangement of “Drink to me only with Thine Eyes,” and “Die Lotusblume,” by Robert Schumann; Chloe Sullivan, “Ivan Sings,” by Aram Khachaturian and “Chop Waltz,” by Euphemia Allen; Elizabeth Guillory, “Deux Arabesques,” by Claude Debussy.
Voice and guitar student Alex Fowzer will perform “The Vagabond,” by Vaughan Williams and “Wilson’s Wilde,” by anonymous.
Guitar and piano student Jack Phillips will perform “Sauteuse,” by Matteo Carcassi and “A night on the River,” by Dmitri Kabalevski.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved