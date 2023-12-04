Free Recital Monday 1204 At PJC

Monday evening, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m., Paris Junior College voice, guitar, and piano students will perform at a free recital in the Shaw Recital Hall.

Voice students and the pieces to be performed include:

Sara Curtis, “Mein schöner Stern!” by Robert Schumann.

Alexandrea Meek, “Ave Maria,” and “An die Musik,” both by Franz Schubert

Piano students and the pieces they will perform include:

Casey Reineche, “On the Ocean Floor,” by Hansi Alt and “Zambia,” by John Robert Poe; Katela Amador, “L’Orage,” by Friedrich Burgmuller; Anna Tingle, “Waltz in E-min,” by Frederic Chopin; Isaac Vaughan, arrangement of “Drink to me only with Thine Eyes,” and “Die Lotusblume,” by Robert Schumann; Chloe Sullivan, “Ivan Sings,” by Aram Khachaturian and “Chop Waltz,” by Euphemia Allen; Elizabeth Guillory, “Deux Arabesques,” by Claude Debussy.

Voice and guitar student Alex Fowzer will perform “The Vagabond,” by Vaughan Williams and “Wilson’s Wilde,” by anonymous.

Guitar and piano student Jack Phillips will perform “Sauteuse,” by Matteo Carcassi and “A night on the River,” by Dmitri Kabalevski.