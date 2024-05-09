More Thunderstorms

North and Central Texas

Expect another round of scattered storms to develop near and along a stationary boundary this afternoon and evening. Many will likely remain dry, but they will become vital to severe if storms develop. The primary threats are giant hail and damaging wind gusts. We will also need to monitor the potential for excessive rainfall and localized flash flooding since the bulk of this rain will fall over already water-logged areas.

After Thursday’s cold front, expect cooler temperatures Friday afternoon. Highs will peak in the mid-70s to low 80s, up to about five degrees below normal in May. Overall, the skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

A cold front will drop temperatures below average for Mother’s Day weekend, with highs mainly in the mid to upper 70s. Mother’s Day may be wet and dreary as the chances of rain and storms increase. Severe weather is unlikely, but intense storms with small hail and locally heavy rain may occur.

Today and Tonight

There is a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, primarily near and south of the US-380 corridor. Some storms may be severe, with colossal hail, damaging winds, and a tornado. Locally heavy rain may also cause flooding in some areas.

Friday through Wednesday

Storm chances will return on Sunday and Monday. A brief storm lull will occur on Tuesday, followed by additional storm chances on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation is likely this afternoon and evening, especially along and south of I-20.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

There will be another chance for severe weather this afternoon through the late evening hours across much of the Four State Region. The main threat will be widespread damaging wind gusts, with winds as high as 70-75 mph, large hail, and an isolated tornado threat. Look for excessive, heavy rainfall to accompany these storms.

You can tie rain chances today to very late this afternoon and more likely across the Piney Woods of Northeast Texas as vital to severe storms approaching the Four-State Region from the west.

Rain chances will be mainly in the evening hours as a complex of strong to severe thunderstorms should move from west to east across the Four-State Region this evening.

It is another warm day for the Four-State Region, with high afternoon temperatures ranging from the mid-80s northwest to the lower 90s southeast.

Today and Tonight

Expect showers and thunderstorms to redevelop this afternoon and evening near the slow-moving front, with severe weather threat for damaging winds, hail, and an embedded tornado over the region.

Friday through Wednesday

The end of the week and the start of the weekend will begin quietly as high pressure dominates the local area. Showers and thunderstorms return Sunday afternoon and will start next week.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation will likely be needed.