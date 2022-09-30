Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Free Sports Injury Clinic at Christus Orthopedics In Sulphur Springs

CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine of Sulphur Springs continues to offer a FREE Saturday Athletic Injury Clinic for all student athletes, all sports included. The clinic is open every Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m., through Nov. 12. Student athletes from seventh grade to college age will be able to get a free exam and x-ray to determine a plan of care to treat their injury. The clinic will be held at our CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Orthopedics, Medical Building 5, at 103B Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. Call 903.885.6688 for more information.

