Free Testing In Lamar County

With new COVID-19 cases on the rise of Lamar County, Paris Junior College has offered COVID testing four days a week, starting Tuesday, Sep 7. In addition, drive-through testing will be held at the Hunt Center on the east side of campus, accessed from Collegiate Drive just south of Clarksville Street in Paris. The hours are 11:00 am until 6:00 pm, Monday and Thursday, and 9:00 am until 3:00 pm Tuesday and Friday. They will continue offering to test as long as there is a minimum of 50 people per day. No appointment is necessary.

The PLCHD COVID Center at 1128 Clarksville St. offers free testing Monday thru Friday from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm. After that, you have to make an appointment by calling 903-715-0422. A Drive-thru only clinic will be held Tuesday and Wednesday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, with no appointment required.