Friday’s Sports

MLB

Thursday

NLDS Game 4 Phillies win 3-1

Phillies (90-72) 3 – Braves (104-58) 1

In a year of high payrolls missing the postseason and 100-win teams flaming out early, the stars of the Philadelphia Phillies proved free agency still works. Led by Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Game 4 hero Nick Castellano, the Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves in their division series matchup for the second consecutive season. The final was 3-1, Phillies.

Sunday

ALCS- Game 1

Rangers (90-72) at Houston Astros (90-72) at 7:15 pm FOX

Monday

ALCS – Game 2

Rangers (90-72) at Houston Astros (90-72) at 3:37 pm FOX/FS1

NCLS- Game 1

Diamondbacks (84-78) at Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) at 7:05 TBS

NFL

Thursday

Chiefs (5-1) 19 – Broncos (1-5) 8

Taylor Swift took in another Chiefs game with Donna Kelce, and Britanny Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs did in the Denver Broncos for the 16th consecutive time on Thursday night. The Chiefs also won their fifth straight game, moving to an AFC-best 5-1.

Sunday

Saints (3-2) at Houston Texans (2-3) at Noon on FOX

Cowboys (3-2) at Inglewood Chargers (2-2) at 7:15 pm on ABC/ESPN

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has not yet received a verdict from the NFL on whether he will be fined for the T-shirt he wore under his uniform against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Kittle wore the shirt under his red No. 85 jersey during the Niners’ 42-10 win against the Cowboys. The gray shirt said “F— Dallas” in blue lettering, and Kittle revealed it while celebrating running back Jordan Mason’s 26-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

NHL

Thursday

Stars (1-0-0) 2 – Blues (0-0-1) 1

HIGH SCHOOL

Game broadcast October 13

Mt Pleasant at Nacogdoches on KALK 97.7 at 7:30 pm

New Boston at Paul Pewitt on Star 96.9 at 7:00 pm

Mabank at Sulphur Springs on Star 95.9 at 7:30 pm

Chisum at Redwater on KOYN 93.9 at 7:00 pm

Spring Hill at North Lamar on MIX 107.7 at 7:30 pm

Paris at Community on KBUS 101.9 at 7:30 pm