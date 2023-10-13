Friday’s Sports

MLB
Thursday
NLDS Game 4 Phillies win 3-1
Phillies (90-72) 3 – Braves (104-58) 1
In a year of high payrolls missing the postseason and 100-win teams flaming out early, the stars of the Philadelphia Phillies proved free agency still works. Led by Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Game 4 hero Nick Castellano, the Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves in their division series matchup for the second consecutive season. The final was 3-1, Phillies.
Sunday
ALCS- Game 1
Rangers (90-72) at Houston Astros (90-72) at 7:15 pm FOX
Monday
ALCS – Game 2
Rangers (90-72) at Houston Astros (90-72) at 3:37 pm FOX/FS1
NCLS- Game 1
Diamondbacks (84-78) at Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) at 7:05 TBS
NFL
Thursday
Chiefs (5-1) 19 – Broncos (1-5) 8
Taylor Swift took in another Chiefs game with Donna Kelce, and Britanny Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs did in the Denver Broncos for the 16th consecutive time on Thursday night. The Chiefs also won their fifth straight game, moving to an AFC-best 5-1.
Sunday
Saints (3-2) at Houston Texans (2-3) at Noon on FOX
Cowboys (3-2) at Inglewood Chargers (2-2) at 7:15 pm on ABC/ESPN
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has not yet received a verdict from the NFL on whether he will be fined for the T-shirt he wore under his uniform against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Kittle wore the shirt under his red No. 85 jersey during the Niners’ 42-10 win against the Cowboys. The gray shirt said “F— Dallas” in blue lettering, and Kittle revealed it while celebrating running back Jordan Mason’s 26-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
NHL
Thursday
Stars (1-0-0) 2 – Blues (0-0-1) 1
HIGH SCHOOL
Game broadcast October 13
Mt Pleasant at Nacogdoches on KALK 97.7 at 7:30 pm
New Boston at Paul Pewitt on Star 96.9 at 7:00 pm
Mabank at Sulphur Springs on Star 95.9 at 7:30 pm
Chisum at Redwater on KOYN 93.9 at 7:00 pm
Spring Hill at North Lamar on MIX 107.7 at 7:30 pm
Paris at Community on KBUS 101.9 at 7:30 pm